Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador speaks with members of the media during an informal meeting in his offices at the Idaho State Capitol on Jan. 17. In early March, Labrador’s office served as many as 80 organizations with civil investigative demands in regard to the use of grant funds.
Dozens of organizations that had previously been served civil investigative demands by the Idaho Attorney General’s Office filed an injunction Wednesday against the state’s top lawyer.
The group of 35 organizations filed a motion to stop the attorney general’s action in Ada County District Court over the office’s issuance of civil investigative demands, which are a kind of civil subpoena. The attorney general had served the organizations to gather information regarding their involvement in the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Community Grant program — which is under scrutiny from the office and lawmakers over whether its funding went to organizations that were ineligible under state law, the Idaho Press previously reported.
The plaintiffs are represented by attorney and former lawmaker Greg Chaney, who argues the move by Attorney General Raúl Labrador and Chief of Civil and Constitutional Defense Division Lincoln Wilson was “an over-reach of government power that distracts from serving Idaho families and communities.”