On this Martin Luther King Jr./Idaho Human Rights Day, 20 religious and human rights organizations across the state and region have issued a joint letter decrying antisemitism, including incidents in Boise and Spokane. "Wake up Idaho! The roots of hate when allowed to spread hurt not just the Jews, but all minorities, and eventually all of society," the letter says. "The message to us all, whatever our beliefs or political affiliation, is to speak up and take a united stand against hate."
Here is the full letter:
"People throughout Idaho and the Inland Northwest find all forms of hate and prejudice repulsive and are alarmed by the increasingly blatant demonstrations of antisemitism occurring in Boise. We can only imagine how it must feel for people, especially Jewish residents, to find flyers on their doorsteps with disgusting caricatures of Jewish figures, describing the COVID pandemic as a Jewish plot, enclosed with pellet gun ammunition. This is in addition to antisemitic slogans and swastikas sprayed widely on doorsteps, fences, sidewalks and on tunnels leading to the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial, and last year’s vandalism of Spokane’s Temple Beth Shalom. Can this really be happening in our supposedly law-abiding state in these supposedly enlightened times?
Wake up Idaho! The roots of hate when allowed to spread hurt not just the Jews, but all minorities, and eventually all of society. The message to us all, whatever our beliefs or political affiliation, is to speak up and take a united stand against hate.
At least 20 human rights and religious organizations from throughout the state and region have signed on to this declaration and more are added daily. People want their law enforcement to diligently uproot whoever is responsible for the vandalism. They want their government, religious, and business leaders to acknowledge the seriousness of these incidents and to champion justice and inclusion. We need a stop to odious comparisons of actions supporting health practices with the Holocaust. We must teach our children and educate ourselves about lessons of past tragedies and how smaller incidents can grow to widespread violence and genocide.
We can’t afford to be silent! Together we have the power to fight hate and promote human dignity. We are indeed “Too Great for Hate,” and we commit to the creation of a harmonious and safe future for all."
The letter was endorsed by the Latah County Human Rights Task Force; The City of Moscow Human Rights Commission; the Bonner County Human Rights Task Force; First Presbyterian Church of Moscow; the Human Rights Education Institute in Coeur d'Alene; the Idaho Human Rights Commission; Jewish Community of the Palouse; Kootenai County Task Froce on Human Relations; Local Spiritual Assembly of the Baha'i's of Moscow; Love Lives Here CDA; Love Lives Her in the Flathead-Montana; Montana Human Rights Network; Rabbi Dan Fink, Congregation Ahavath Beth Israel, Boise; Spokane County Human Rights Commission; Spokane County Human Rights Task Force; St. Mark's Episcopal Church of Moscow; and the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights in Boise.