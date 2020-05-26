The group that helped to craft a new Idaho law barring transgender girls and women from playing on female high school and college sports teams wants to help defend the law against a court challenge, writes Post Register reporter Nathan Brown. The Alliance Defending Freedom, a socially conservative legal organization that is also representing the plaintiffs in a Connecticut lawsuit challenging a policy letting transgender athletes compete on teams that match their gender identity and not their birth sex, filed a motion in federal court in Idaho on Monday to intervene in the lawsuit challenging House Bill 500, or the Fairness in Women Sports Act. The law is being challenged on constitutional grounds by the American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho and the feminist group Legal Voice.
The Alliance Defending Freedom's motion to intervene was filed on behalf of Madison Kenyon and Mary Kate Marshall, both of whom are cross country and track runners at Idaho State University. Kenyon and Marshall said in their declarations they have both competed against, and were beaten by, June Eastwood, a transgender woman runner at the University of Montana.
You can read Brown's full story here at postregister.com.