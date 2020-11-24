Roughly 30 people, some bearing Tiki torches, protested outside Boise Mayor Lauren McLean’s home Monday night, upset about the city’s new health order issued last week in an effort to curb the coronavirus’s rampant spread, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. The protest was organized via text by the group People’s Rights, an organization formed this year by Ammon Bundy of Emmett.
The largely maskless crowd shouted for McLean to emerge to face them and yelled about the effect coronavirus restrictions have had on the economy.
“My daughter’s ballet recital has been canceled,” one man yelled. “My daughter!”
