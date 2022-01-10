Fifteen House Republicans and one senator gathered in the Statehouse rotunda this morning to announce the "Idaho Conservative Agenda 2022" for the Legislature, including election integrity, "medical freedom and privacy," school choice, tax cuts and more. "We are ready on Day 1 with this conservative agenda," said Sen. Christy Zito, R-Hammett.
Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, said the group wants to "get some real results for Idaho citizens," and called for removing the sales tax from groceries, saying Idaho's one of just five states that fully tax groceries. The Tax Foundation reports that there are five states plus Idaho, which provides a refundable state income tax credit to offset sales taxes on groceries paid by Idaho residents. "The main hiccup has been with the cost," Nate said. "This year there is no concern that way; there is a $1.6 billion surplus."
Nate said 31 Idaho legislators, including two senators (the other is Sen. Regina Bayer, R-Meridian), have signed on to the agenda. "We plan to work really hard," Zito said.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.