Today’s unanimous vote by the Idaho House to expel Rep. John Green, R-Rathdrum, after his felony conviction appears to be a historic first. The Legislative Reference Library could find no evidence of any member of either the House or Senate being removed from office in recent history. The library, which archives documents of the Idaho Legislature, did locate a news clipping from March 24, 1967 in the Idaho Statesman, in which then-Rep. Aden Hyde joked that if the legislative session went much longer, he’d volunteer to be “the first member ever expelled.”
Though the evidence isn’t conclusive – that would take someone going through every legislative daily journal back to statehood – it is clear that no one’s been expelled from either house in at least the last 40 years, as verified by longtime employees of the Legislature. In recent years, when such a move appeared possible, the lawmaker in question voluntarily resigned.
That includes Sen. Jack Noble, who was censured by a Senate ethics committee in 2005 for lying under oath and trying to pass legislation benefiting his family business without declaring a conflict of interest; and Sen. John McGee, who resigned in 2012 rather than face a Senate ethics inquiry into allegations he sexually harassed a young female Senate staffer. McGee later was convicted of misdemeanor disturbing the peace in connection with the allegations, along with a probation violation for a 2011 DUI, and served 39 days of an 88-day jail sentence; last month, he was elected to the Caldwell City Council.
Expulsion of a sitting state legislator takes a two-thirds vote of the house where they serve; the rare move removes an elected legislator from office. Such vacancies are filled like any other legislative vacancy: The district central committee of the party to which the incumbent belonged sends the names of three qualified nominees to the governor, who appoints the new lawmaker to serve out the remainder of the term.