After intense debate, the House has voted 37-31 in favor of HB 701, the latest version of the bill to authorize Gov. Brad Little's workforce housing initiative, which seeks to tap $50 million in federal aid funds from the American Rescue Plan Act for gap financing for development of affordable or workforce housing in Idaho. The measure, which sets up the program through the Idaho Housing & Finance Association but doesn't allocate the funds, now moves to the Senate.
Opponents decried the plan, saying it's not a proper role for government, warning of the dangers of "public-private partnerships" and the "World Economic Forum's agenda," and decrying federal debt.
Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, said, "This is one of the worst bills I’ve seen this legislative session. It is massively increasing our dependence on the federal government."
Said Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, "There is a solution for affordable housing: Pay your workers more."
Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, asked, "Is this something you want in your communities?" She said, "This is something that should be done in the private sector."
House GOP Caucus Chair Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, the bill's sponsor, said, “This is not government housing, this is not socialism, this is not Marxism, this is not any ‘ism’ that we’re going to pull out on the floor today. What this is, is last-mile dollars,” to “put developers over the edge so they can finance these projects.” She noted that the bill sets aside 20% of the funds for rural Idaho and has a sunset, or expiration date, of Dec. 31, 2026.
Rep. Codi Galloway, R-Boise, said, “I don’t deny that there’s a housing problem in Idaho, we all know that.” But she urged House members to defeat the bill, saying, “This isn’t helping necessarily the poor people. … This is setting up a fund for workers. And that’s opening a gate that I’m not sure is the proper role of government. … Why not the employers? Do they have a role in this, in helping the workforce have housing?”
"We need to make sure we’re not expanding our role in government and solving a problem that’s really not ours to solve," Galloway said.
Rep. Joe Palmer, R-Meridian, said he agreed with much of what Galloway said, but supports the bill. "This money’s coming," he said. "We’d just as well spend it in Idaho as in another state, because that’s what’s going to happen."
Blanksma said as far as federal ARPA funds, “The federal government already slid the credit card. … They saddled us with the debt, we have the bill, and we’re going to have to pay it.” Given that, she said, "The funding source that is proposed is ARPA dollars because they are available to do this. ... This is not my favorite bill, but this is a good bill. ... This is a good use of those ARPA dollars if we choose to fund them."
