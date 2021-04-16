With backing from all four living former Idaho governors, Gov. Brad Little announced on Friday that he will veto both HB135aa and SB 1136aa, the bills that have passed both houses to limit the governor's emergency powers and give more power to the Legislature.
Little called the bills "ill-conceived," and said they'd impair his ability to call out the National Guard to deal with emergencies, the state's ability to receive federal disaster aid and more.
“The bills politicize our emergency response efforts and jeopardize critical funding for local governments during large-scale events,” Little said in an announcement streamed live statewide. “The entire legislative body, 105 individuals, would have to convene in Boise to extend an emergency declaration requested by Lewis County for months-long flooding — totally impractical and costly.”
Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, was defiant after the governor’s announcement. “He certainly has a right to veto it, but I thought his message and the way he did his veto was way over the top and out of line,” Winder said. “I think he misrepresented the bill, I think he misrepresented the intent of the Legislature.”
He said the Senate will hold closed-door caucuses on Monday morning, and then likely take an immediate vote on whether to override the governor’s veto of SB 1136aa.
“I think we have to, really,” Winder said. He noted that all 28 Senate Republicans voted in favor of the bill, which is more than the two-thirds margin needed to override a veto.
Little called on lawmakers to rethink. “To the Idaho Legislature, I agree with you that there is a time and a place for the Legislature to be involved during future emergencies,” he said. “That is why I came to you early on this session and offered tangible solutions and a path forward for the Legislature to become more involved in a way that would not affect the state’s timely response during an emergency.”
Winder scoffed at that, calling it a “gross misrepresentation.”
“We’ve tried since last spring to communicate, to get the governor to engage, to get his staff to engage,” Winder said. “They will come and meet with us, and no matter what we have done with 1136 or even 135, they never do agree to it.”
