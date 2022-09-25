Republican Gov. Brad Little is promising more of the same as he seeks reelection – tax cuts, education funding boosts, cutting regulations, and plenty of bashing of the Democratic president. Democratic nominee Stephen Heidt wants to “bring civility and compassion back to the governor’s office,” decriminalize cannabis, oppose extremism, back abortion rights, and grant property and grocery tax relief.
Independent Ammon Bundy wants to remake government and the justice system in line with his own theories about the U.S. Constitution, and has little patience for laws, facts or numbers that conflict with his views.
Two other hopefuls, Libertarian Paul Sand and Constitution Party nominee Chantyrose Davison, are on the ballot as well. Little hasn’t engaged with any of them, refusing all debates in both the primary and general election contests, and sticking to his line that his record speaks for itself. He also continues to heavily criticize President Joe Biden.
Last week, Little sent out an official press release from the governor’s office headed, “One year later: Biden’s denial of border crisis continues.” It focused on concerns about drugs crossing the nation’s southern border with Mexico. Idaho is more than 1,000 miles from the Mexican border; the state abuts the nation’s northern border with Canada.
“You could forgive a confused voter who might think Brad Little was running against Joe Biden, he mentions him so much,” said Stephanie Witt, Boise State University political scientist. “I think the strategy there is … he’s found a safe and earnest way to get his bona fides” as a Republican and a conservative. “I see the Biden-bashing as easy – it’s an easy target, it reminds everybody that he’s firmly in the Republican camp,” opposing a liberal, Democratic president.
Witt, who has taught political science at BSU since 1989, added, “This is a trend I’ve seen candidates use in Idaho with really good success, over and over.”
Another longstanding trend that favors Little as he seeks a second term as governor: No Idaho governor who has sought reelection has lost since 1970; the last was Don Samuelson.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group.