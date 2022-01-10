From left, House Speaker Scott Bedke, Majority Leader Mike Moyle and Assistant Majority Leader Jason Monks discuss Gov. Brad Little's State of the State and budget message during a news conference at the state Capitol on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
House Republican leaders were overwhelmingly positive in their reactions to Gov. Brad Little’s State of the State and budget message today, with House Speaker Scott Bedke saying, “We’re at a unique point in history.”
“We are now reaping the rewards of creating a positive business climate, of taking care of the essential things that government needs to take care of,” he said. “And that’s showing up through our tax policy, in the form of surpluses etc. We agree that we are at a point in history where we can make targeted investments back in infrastructure,” including both “hard infrastructure” like roads water systems and “soft infrastructure” like schools, he said, along with big tax cuts. “We’re very fortunate to live in a state that has the ability to make those types of investments.”
He added, “These are the type of investments that will pay dividends for generations.”
Other GOP lawmakers had similarly positive reactions. “I think it was the best of all possible worlds,” said Rep. Julie Yamamoto, R-Caldwell, to be able to address “things that have been on our to-do list for years, and do it without raising taxes, and also we’re going to get tax cuts. I think that’s an excellent message. How can you not support that?”
Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, said the governor’s proposals include “a lot of things on our to-do list for decades,” from fixing deteriorating bridges to addressing deferred maintenance on state and university buildings.
Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, who takes a lead role in crafting the public school budget on the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, said she was "thrilled" with the governor's education funding proposals.
Rep. Rick Youngblood, R-Nampa, the co-chair of the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, said, “I really appreciate his caution – we’re not going to over-spend.” He said the governor’s approach will ensure the state doesn’t target one-time funds for ongoing needs.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.