Gov. Brad Little has now signed into law four major pieces of his “Building Idaho’s Future” initiative, which calls for investing hundreds of millions of dollars of Idaho’s state surplus into one-time water projects, state parks improvements, transportation projects and more.
All told, the governor recommended spending $336 million from the state general fund, plus $20 million in leftover CARES Act coronavirus aid, for the specified investments.
Idaho has a projected general fund budget surplus of roughly $500 million for the current year, not counting the roughly $300 million already set aside for “Building Idaho’s Future” investments.
Alex Adams, Little’s budget director, said, “That surplus is made up of revenues stronger than we had expected, spending reductions, and then general fund that had been freed up based on how we used the federal dollars. All of that just adds to the surplus.”
“We believed many of those dollars were one-time in nature, so we made one-time investments that’ll have long-lasting value for Idaho’s future,” Adams said.
The four major bills Little already has signed into law for the initiative are all supplemental appropriations, authorizing spending during the current budget year, which ends July 1. Several more pieces, including a $126 million transportation funding boost, are headed to the governor’s desk now or still in the works in the Legislature.
