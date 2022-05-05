Gov. Brad Little speaks Wednesday during a Cybersecurity Task Force press conference at Idaho National Laboratory’s meeting room in Idaho Falls. Little’s task force announced it was recommending 18 action items including using cyber enhancements to ensure election integrity and engaging in public information campaigns to help protect Idahoans from cyberattacks.
After eight months of work, Gov. Brad Little’s Cybersecurity Task Force released its final report Wednesday at the Idaho National Laboratory, laying out 18 recommendations to improve Idaho’s resistance to cyber-attacks.
They range from increasing K-12 computer science and math literacy to outreach to rural communities on how to combat threats to establishing a “Cyber Fusion Center” to communicate threats and lead response for everyone from government, utilities and universities to private companies.
“We all know that cybersecurity intrusions, corruption and fraud are global threats,” Little said. “They challenge the security of all citizens, businesses and governments at every level.”
Led by the INL and the Idaho Department of Commerce, the 19-member task force started meeting last August, focusing on critical infrastructure, workforce development and education, election security and cybersecurity awareness.
“Active public engagement is vital,” said Tom Kealey, director of the Idaho Department of Commerce, who co-chaired the task force with INL Associate Lab Director Zach Tudor. “With nearly every Idaho citizen, business and organization connected to the internet and other networks, cybersecurity becomes everyone’s responsibility.”