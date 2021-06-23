Simplot Mansion before it was demolished in 2016

Idaho's last, never-occupied governor's mansion, former home of the late J.R. Simplot, who donated it to the state in 2004. It was returned to the Simplot family in 2013, which demolished it in 2016; now, just the landmark giant American flag remains on the North Boise hilltop.

A special legislative committee has voted unanimously to keep paying the current $4,551-per-month housing stipend for Idaho’s governor for now, but the panel will meet again in November or December to consider possible changes. “We really need to be talking about should we be doing this, should we be doing it at this rate, is it still needed, what are some of the other states doing,” said Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, the Senate assistant majority leader and a member of the Governor’s Housing Committee.

Said House Assistant Majority Leader Jason Monks, R-Meridian, “Does it still make sense today? I don’t know. … I certainly didn’t have enough information to make a decision other than let’s maintain where we’re at.”

Idaho is one of just five states that doesn’t provide an official residence for its governor; the other four are Arizona, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Vermont. Some states have historic governor’s mansions; some require their governors to live there. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Thursday's Idaho Press; it'll be on the front page.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

