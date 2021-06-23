A special legislative committee has voted unanimously to keep paying the current $4,551-per-month housing stipend for Idaho’s governor for now, but the panel will meet again in November or December to consider possible changes. “We really need to be talking about should we be doing this, should we be doing it at this rate, is it still needed, what are some of the other states doing,” said Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, the Senate assistant majority leader and a member of the Governor’s Housing Committee.
Said House Assistant Majority Leader Jason Monks, R-Meridian, “Does it still make sense today? I don’t know. … I certainly didn’t have enough information to make a decision other than let’s maintain where we’re at.”
Idaho is one of just five states that doesn’t provide an official residence for its governor; the other four are Arizona, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Vermont. Some states have historic governor’s mansions; some require their governors to live there. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Thursday's Idaho Press; it'll be on the front page.