The majority of Idahoans who have tested positive for COVID-19 so far are under age 50, with more than 600 people aged 18-49 testing positive. The second-largest group is Idahoans 50 and older, at more than 500 cases; but there also have been 15 cases in people under 18.
“I think a lot of young people are maybe not aware,” said Bonita in Coeur d’Alene, one of more than a dozen callers who questioned Gov. Brad Little about the state’s coronavirus response today in an AARP statewide call-in. “I think there should be more emphasis to get that out.”
“I agree 100%,” the governor responded. “The people that think they’re bullet-proof need to know that they’re not.”
Idaho Health & Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen, who chairs Little’s Coronavirus Working Group, said, “It’s actually really important that those in that 18-50 category do pay attention, because A, they can get this virus; and B, it impacts those that are health compromised and elderly who are more at risk.”
So even if a young person has only mild symptoms from a coronavirus infection, Jeppesen said, “Once you become a carrier of that virus, it increases the chance you’ll spread that to someone that’s health compromised.”
