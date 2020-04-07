Gov. Brad Little

The majority of Idahoans who have tested positive for COVID-19 so far are under age 50, with more than 600 people aged 18-49 testing positive. The second-largest group is Idahoans 50 and older, at more than 500 cases; but there also have been 15 cases in people under 18.

“I think a lot of young people are maybe not aware,” said Bonita in Coeur d’Alene, one of more than a dozen callers who questioned Gov. Brad Little about the state’s coronavirus response today in an AARP statewide call-in. “I think there should be more emphasis to get that out.”

“I agree 100%,” the governor responded. “The people that think they’re bullet-proof need to know that they’re not.”

Idaho Health & Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen, who chairs Little’s Coronavirus Working Group, said, “It’s actually really important that those in that 18-50 category do pay attention, because A, they can get this virus; and B, it impacts those that are health compromised and elderly who are more at risk.”

So even if a young person has only mild symptoms from a coronavirus infection, Jeppesen said, “Once you become a carrier of that virus, it increases the chance you’ll spread that to someone that’s health compromised.”

Today marked Little’s fourth weekly hour-long Q-and-A with callers from across the state, in cooperation with AARP Idaho. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up Wednesday's edition of the Idaho Press.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

