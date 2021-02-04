Big news in this morning’s Medicaid budget hearing: Gov. Brad Little has withdrawn a recommendation in his budget proposal for next year to find $30.2 million in state general fund savings in the Medicaid budget, which would come to a cut of $118.4 million in total funds including federal matching funds, because the Biden Administration has notified the state that it will continue a significantly higher federal matching rate, or FMAP, throughout calendar year 2021.
The “cost containment” proposal had aroused big controversy, at a time when Idaho’s health system is struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic.
State Health & Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen told the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, “Just two weeks ago, the Biden Administration signaled it intended to extend the temporary 6.2% increase in FMAP for the entirety of 2021. We anticipate this will lead to some additional one-time savings, and that would be an additional savings net of about $28.7 million in fiscal year ’21, and additional savings of $56 million in fiscal year ’22, that was not otherwise built into the governor’s budget recommendation.”
“Because of this, it’s our recommendation that this committee take the one-time savings,” Jeppesen said, rather than try to find $30 million in new cost containment measures in fiscal year 2022, particularly because of where Idaho is with the pandemic. Earlier in this legislative session, the department proposed a rule change to allow it to cut reimbursements to providers at its discretion to achieve savings; lawmakers rejected it.
I'll have a full story on this later today and will post a link here.
“We will continue to look at other cost containment efforts and will be back next session,” Jeppesen said, possibly proposing other cost-containment legislation. He noted that the Legislature last year enacted significant cost-containment moves for Medicaid that are under way, including shifting more and more of Medicaid onto value-based, rather than fee-for-service, payment models. Contracts with major hospital systems and nursing homes to accomplish that change are set to be signed by July 1, he said.
In addition to substituting part of the state’s decreased costs due to the FMAP change for the $30 million in cost containment, Jeppesen said the administration is also recommending drawing on those savings to “set up a stabilization fund to help in future years as we settle into new cost containment efforts.” He said he expects those efforts to “bear fruit” in the future, including tens of millions in savings due to value-based pricing.
“Basically we’re recommending that we use those one-time savings to meet this need in this line item this year, set up a stabilization fund to help in future years as we settle into new cost containment efforts,” Jeppesen told JFAC.
In addition to the direct impact of the pandemic on Idaho's health care system, Idaho has been seeing significantly increased costs in Medicaid in part because of pent-up demand for medical care among new enrollees in Medicaid expansion, and in part because the federal government has cut off disenrollment of those who no longer qualify during the pandemic. That's led to roughly 32,000 Idahoans currently staying on the Medicaid rolls who otherwise wouldn’t be eligible, including more than 13,000 in Medicaid expansion.
Legislative budget analyst Jared Tatro told lawmakers, “As of Jan. 27, it was 32,914 individuals, and of those, 13,217 were related to Medicaid expansion. … When the public health emergency ends, the department knows who they are, and they’re ready to start the process of disenrolling effective immediately.”
JFAC members had lots of questions about how much Medicaid expansion has actually cost the state and how much the state have saved in offsets in existing programs that now are 90% federally funded, rather than 100% state-funded as they were previously. Tatro said, “There are cost offsets.” For the first year, the net cost to the state was zero, he said, due to about $32 million in cost offsets in Corrections, courts, Health & Welfare and the Catastrophic Health Care program. Since then, Tatro said, estimates forecast by Milliman, an actuarial consulting firm, were off and costs were higher than expected, “basically almost double.” But there still are offsets, he said, “And we know there are more offsets coming.”
“So we’re not going to realize the full impact of Medicaid expansion, for the cost offset portion, ‘til this COVID pandemic goes away and the CAT fund can start addressing more and more what their offsets will be,” Tatro said, along with impacts of the IMD waiver and additional savings expected in child welfare and public health services. “We’re just going to have to be a little patient before we fully realize the actual net. But right now about half is being offset,” he said.
Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, noted the way Medicaid expansion costs doubled from the first year of enactment to the second, and asked whether that's likely to continue. Tatro responded, "If we double again I’ll take you to lunch. .. We don’t anticipate doubling year after year after year. That is six months compared to one year." That's because expansion started halfway through Idaho's state fiscal year, which runs from July 1 to June 30.
Jeppesen told lawmakers, "I just wanted to close by reminding the committee that the department exists to serve the people of Idaho and specifically to promote their health safety and independence. I remain committed to working as I have been for the last three years in a collaborate, transparent way, and I only know of one way to solve problems, and that’s to talk through them."