“For months now, Idaho’s economy has been open,” Gov. Brad Little said at his Stage 4 news conference today. “People have returned to work safely, children have started to return to schools for in-person instruction in most parts of the state. We have managed to do that without maxing out health care capacity statewide.”
However, he said, “After reviewing the data over the last two weeks,” the state won’t move out of Stage 4, “because the number of overall hospitalizations for COVID statewide is still too high.”
State epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn said, “We are looking pretty much like we did 2 wks ago. Our case rates are declining. They have been declining now for several weeks.” She added, “The percentage of tests that are positive are declining, and we’re now just over 8 perc positive.” But, she said, “It’s not where we need to be.”
“We are not feeling secure and safe,” Hahn said. “And as the governor mentioned, we know that with flu seas coming, with more people coming indoors, with Labor Day Weekend approaching, we are concerned … whether we’ll be able to keep going in this downward trend. But for now, we’re very encouraged by these numbers.”
Little said, “I don’t think now is the time to turn over the applecart. … We’re very aware of where we are on the calendar.”