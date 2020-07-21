Gov. Brad Little held his 18th statewide call-in with the Idaho AARP today to answer questions about the coronavirus pandemic and the state’s response, and urged Idahoans to take the preventive steps that slow the spread of the virus: Wear a mask, wash hands, maintain social distancing, disinfect surfaces, cover coughs or sneezes, and stay home when sick.
“I just want to remind my fellow Idahoans, this is a big deal,” Little said. “Everything we want to do, economic prosperity for ourselves, for our kids, for our grandchildren, education, health – this is a big cloud on it. But the best way for us to basically get by this cloud is for us all to do those very minor things.”
Idaho Health & Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said, “There is a growing body of evidence that that is indeed very, very effective in slowing the spread of this virus.” He noted that he cited several of the new studies on his most recent blog post late last week.
COVID-19 has been swelling in Idaho, and Jeppesen said, “We actually have the highest number of patients in the hospitals for COVID since this has started.” There’s still hospital capacity, though, he said. Idaho had seen 122 deaths from the virus through 5 p.m. yesterday; among those, 71 were at long-term care facilities.
Several callers asked about face masks and mask mandates. “We don’t currently have a statewide mask order,” Little said, “but I’ve been supportive, highly supportive of every community that’s done it. … We’re trying to encourage the mayors and the health districts to do the right thing.”
Jeppesen said, “If all of us wore a face covering, it would dramatically slow the spread of the coronavirus. It’s really an act of love.”
Little noted that the most recent employment figures showed 30,000 Idahoans had gone back to work, “which because of a lot of negative things, people aren’t paying attention to. … It’s really unbelievable, given the magnitude of the crash, how fast the recovery has been.”
“We’re not where we’d like to be,” the governor said, “but we’ve got a lot of things in place that we think will get us there.”