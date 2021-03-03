A day after the House killed legislation to authorize a $6 million federal grant to improve early-childhood learning in Idaho, Gov. Brad Little expressed disappointment, and a state representative apologized for remarks during the debate suggesting mothers should stay home with their kids.
“I was hopeful,” Little told the Idaho Press Club in a virtual news conference Wednesday. “That grant was going to help these school districts. That is not to be now, if I understand what happened yesterday, and I’m disappointed in that, but the evidence is overwhelming that what we do for these kids early is something that is good for Idaho and good for our students.”
“We’ll try again,” the governor said.
Little said he didn’t yet know if that would mean another attempt to pass legislation this year. “We’ll continue to work at it, and we’ll continue to work at the Legislature, trying to address their concern,” he said. “There’s always a concern when it’s a federal grant, with strings, some designated, some not designated. But it is in everybody’s best interest, particularly these kids that have challenges, and families that have tougher challenges. We have both a constitutional and a moral obligation to try to help these kids.”
In the House’s stormy debate, opponents raised an array of concerns that included misinformation about the grant, including that it would be a tool to press a social-justice indoctrination program on Idaho’s youngest children.
“This whole grant is about engaging families,” said Beth Oppenheimer, executive director of the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children, which was slated to oversee the grant program for the state Board of Education. “We work with families throughout Idaho with young children and help provide supports to them. The whole purpose of it is to ensure that families, child care providers, anyone who’s working and caring for children birth through age 5 has information they need to best prepare their child for school.”
You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Thursday's edition of the Idaho Press.