Gov. Brad Little is proposing legislation to change the reimbursement rate to counties for housing state prisoners, state prisons chief Josh Tewalt told JFAC this morning during his budget hearing. “We’ve been operating a little over a year now with a tiered payment system,” Tewalt said, at $55 per day for the first seven days, and $75 a day for every day thereafter. That’s been difficult, Tewalt said, both for county sheriffs and for IDOC. “Both of us think that is a significant pain to try to implement,” Tewalt said. “I think all of us are in agreement that a single daily flat rate is the way to go.”
The two sides disagree on where that single rate should be set, Tewalt said – at $55 or at $75 – so the governor’s proposal calls for setting the rate at $60 per day in fiscal year 2021, next year; with an increase to $65 the next year, in fiscal year 2022.
“So we think this rate adjustment splits the difference, largely, on where we both think we should be,” Tewalt said. “There is a budgetary impact to it. ... It will result in a savings in the budget of roughly $1.5 million, and the governor based his budget recommendation with that on the bottom line.”
Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, said she was concerned that the move might be “a step backwards,” and that incentives are needed to get Corrections to move its inmates out of county jails.
“We are not relying on county infrastructure for the long-term needs of the state of Idaho,” Tewalt said. He said inmates housed in county jail beds don't get the services they get in state prison beds, including programs designed to reduce recidivism.