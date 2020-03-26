Gov. Brad Little has vetoed another bill, this time HB 561a, the bill from Rep. Mike Moyle, R-Star, to allow people to override a county assessor’s valuation of their property by providing either a fee appraisal or a sales price from the past 12 months. County assessors from across the state opposed the bill; the Senate amended it to take out the appraisal part and limit it to residential property only. Here’s what the governor wrote in his veto message:
“Tax policy should be fair, simple and predictable. This legislation if passed has the potential to result in unintended tax shifts as well as a lack of uniformity in the process of property tax assessment. It is for these reasons that I’m choosing to veto this legislation.”
The Idaho Constitution requires that like property be taxed alike.
According to the governor's website, he vetoed the bill yesterday at 10:45 a.m. Also, just a few minutes earlier, at 10:23 a.m. yesterday, Little signed HB 413 into law without comment. That's the bill that forces cities with more than 100,000 population according to the Census to elect their city councils by geographic district, rather than citywide. Currently, only Boise meets that criteria, but after the upcoming Census, Meridian and Nampa may also.