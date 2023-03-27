Gov. Brad Little vetoed the property tax relief bill Monday and called on the Legislature to bring back a more simple bill.
“Idaho stands apart from every other state because we focus on making taxes fair, simple, predictable, and competitive. House Bill 292 is not a simple bill. House Bill 292 is a hodgepodge of policy items intermingled with property tax relief,” Little said in a statement.
HB 292 would use a variety of fund sources to provide homeowner tax relief and provide money to school districts for paying off bonds and levies. It also would remove the March election date for school districts, which the Idaho School Boards Association was opposed to.
It would use one-time transfers of surplus funding and left-over funding from the tax rebate funds for the first year of tax relief. In later years, it would use a combination of sales tax revenue, potential surplus funding, and online sales tax revenue to provide relief. The bill would also raise the eligibility of what's known as the circuit breaker, which is a tax exemption for low-income homeowners
The sweeping bill was negotiated over the course of the session by members of both chambers — House Speaker Mike Moyle, R-Star, Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, Sens. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, and Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg. It was introduced on March 9, the Idaho Press previously reported.
Little said the bill could jeopardize transportation projects and "handcuffs" local schools.
In his veto letter, Little said that because the bill re-orders the priority of claims on sales taxes prior to the payment of certain bonds, the bill "forces a pause" on those bonds, which were scheduled for sale this week "due to consternation in the bond market." The effect of this would halt major transportation projects across the state, Little wrote.
He included a list of more than 10 projects that would be impacted by the Legislation in the letter.
"Let’s get property tax relief done right this session," Little wrote in the statement. "The simplest solutions are usually the best solutions, and I believe we can extract the property tax portions of House Bill 292 and deliver a true property tax relief bill this session. A property tax relief bill this session needs to be simple and carried out in a way that does not harm public schools, does not hold up needed transportation projects, and does not reveal more unintended consequences."
HB 292 passed with broad support in both chambers. The House approved the bill with a 63-7 vote and the Senate passed it 32-3. Lawmakers could choose to override the veto with a two-thirds majority vote from both chambers.