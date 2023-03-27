Empowering Parents press conference (copy)

Gov. Brad Little speaks at a press conference at the capitol, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.

Gov. Brad Little vetoed the property tax relief bill Monday and called on the Legislature to bring back a more simple bill. 

“Idaho stands apart from every other state because we focus on making taxes fair, simple, predictable, and competitive. House Bill 292 is not a simple bill. House Bill 292 is a hodgepodge of policy items intermingled with property tax relief,” Little said in a statement.


