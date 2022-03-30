Gov. Brad Little today vetoed HB 782, which sought to make far-reaching changes to the Idaho Judicial Council and the judge selection process in Idaho, giving the governor more power in the process. "As governor, and previously as lieutenant governor, I have participated in the appointment of dozens of district judges and appellate court justices over the last decade," Little wrote in his veto message.
"I have seen first-hand that our judges value our way of life and endeavor to interpret Idaho law consistent with its plain meaning," he wrote. "I agree with the legislative sponsors of this bill that there is a need to modernize the Judicial Council. There were components of HB 782 I supported, but I think it is in Idaho's best interest to spend more time properly vetting these changes with all relevant stakeholders."
Last week, during a Legislative Council meeting, House Speaker Scott Bedke said the House didn't have the vote to override a veto of HB 782, nor would it attempt to. He called for backup plans for a working group or study committee. Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, co-sponsor of the bill, said in a letter to Bedke today that he agreed.
"While I am proud of the work Sen. Lee, Rep. Moyle, and myself did on this issue, pursuing it further in 2022 doesn't seem appropriate," Chaney wrote. He called for the Legislature to join a broad-based study group, as requested by Idaho Chief Justice Richard Bevan on Feb. 28, to "look at the issue of judicial recruitment, retention, and appointment more closely in the interim with the intention of making thoughtful, reflective recommendations."
The courts, which opposed HB 782, called for the study group to include judges, legislators, attorneys, members of the public and more.
HB 782 combined small raises for judges, just 2% for district court judges and Supreme Court justices and 5% for magistrates, with changes to the Idaho Judicial Council, including expanding it from seven to 11 members and having the governor appoint 10 of the 11; he currently appoints three of the seven. It also would have allowed the governor to reject a slate of nominees from the council for a judge opening and demand an all-new one with no repeats.
The Senate has a separate bill just granting raises to judges next year still pending on its calendar; lawmakers plan to reconvene at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Some lawmakers were angry at the courts this year because of the Idaho Supreme Court's ruling last year invalidating an unconstitutional anti-initiative law that lawmakers passed, and because the court rejected challenges to a new legislative redistricting plan that is forcing some sitting lawmakers to face off in the primary. Others were upset that former longtime Senate Majority Leader Bart Davis wasn't appointed to the Idaho Supreme Court last spring, when the council submitted an all-female list of three nominees to the governor. He appointed current Justice Colleen Zahn.
