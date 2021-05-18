Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday vetoed legislation that sought to prevent signature-gathering for an Idaho medical marijuana initiative among Idahoans patronizing legal Oregon pot shops, after an Idaho Attorney General’s opinion found the bill as amended likely unconstitutional.
“I am primarily concerned with the constitutionality and fairness of this bill,” Little wrote in his veto message.
The bill, SB 1150a, initially tried to allow signatures on initiative petitions only when the signer was physically inside the state of Idaho – regardless of whether the signer was an Idaho resident and registered voter who just happened to be outside the state. But it ran into trouble in the House because members there pointed out that it was removing initiative petition-signing rights from deployed Idaho military members stationed overseas or out of state.
Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, the bill’s lead sponsor, pulled it just as it was poised to be killed on the floor of the House, and instead had it amended to add narrow new exemptions for deployed military members or Idahoans on out-of-state religious missions. It then passed both houses and went to the governor. But Deputy Attorney General Robert Berry wrote in the opinion that under the bill as amended, “Voters who are otherwise ‘qualified electors’ or ‘legal voters’ and who could vote absentee, would be denied the ability to participate in the initiative process.”
That would violate the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution, Berry found, by denying a right guaranteed since 1912 in the Idaho Constitution to some Idahoans when they’re out of state, but not others, for no apparent reason.
Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, chair of the Senate State Affairs Committee, where the bill first was introduced and its lead sponsor, said there’ll be no attempt to override the governor’s veto. The Senate has adjourned for the year, though the House remains in recess, a move that’s raised other legal and constitutional questions about the status of the legislative session.
“We tried to make it just as simple as it possibly could be,” Lodge told the Idaho Press. “And that’s just the way the cookie crumbles. Sometimes you get it right, and sometimes you don’t.”
Lodge said she was “absolutely not” going to ask for the Senate to be reconvened. “It’s not that important a bill,” she said. “It’s not anything that has to do with appropriations or anything that we have to do to operate the state.”
