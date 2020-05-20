Gov. Brad Little urged Idahoans to maintain their “incredible behavior” to avoid any uptick in cases as the state’s economy continues to reopen, writes Idaho Press reporter Olivia Heersink. On Saturday, Idaho entered into the second phase of Little’s four-part plan, allowing hair and nail salons, dine-in restaurants and indoor gyms to resume operations if certain criteria is met.
“As we work through this pandemic, we’re going to continue to need the cooperation and the concern of the people of Idaho to keep ourselves and particularly our neighbors and the most vulnerable safe, and we are doing that,” Little said Tuesday during his weekly COVID-19 update call co-hosted by AARP Idaho. “That’s why our numbers are good. They’re not perfect — if they were perfect, we’d have no new cases — but they’re very good compared to all the other states.”
