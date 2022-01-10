Gov. Brad Little opened his State of the State message to lawmakers today by recognizing “pandemic heroes” including nurses, doctors, police offers, National Guard members and teachers, and then touted Idaho’s current economic success. “I stand before you today with great optimism and excitement about the one-in-a-lifetime opportunity before us,” he told a joint session of the Legislature assembled in the House chamber.
“My friends, our success is no accident,” Little told lawmakers. “While other states liquidated their rainy-day funds and begged politicians in Washington, D.C. for a bailout, together we rolled up our sleeves, made tough decisions, and led Idaho,” he said. “Idaho has put more money back into the people’s pockets. Last year, together we cut income taxes and returned $450 million to all Idaho citizens and businesses. It was called the biggest tax cut in state history, but I call it a good start.”
He also drew applause when he announced that Idaho has a record state surplus for the second straight year - and that it's now up to $1.9 billion.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.