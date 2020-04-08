In a 75-day legislative session that was dominated by bitter debate over social issues and failure to agree on major challenges, from property tax relief to regulating hemp, Gov. Brad Little sees some significant advances for the state. “Overall, I was very pleased,” Little said in an interview with the Idaho Press on Tuesday, taking a brief break from his current “COVID-19 all day every day” schedule. He cited enactment of his initiatives on education, including adding an advanced rung to the teacher career ladder; approval of his corrections initiative to provide more services aimed at preventing reoffense by parolees; and limiting overall spending while beefing up the state’s rainy-day funds.
This is the second installment in a two-part series based on my exclusive interview with Little about the results of this year’s legislative session. The first part, which ran Wednesday, focused on his reasons for signing two controversial anti-transgender bills into law; this one examines other issues that were, or weren't, addressed during the session, from education to abortion to hemp. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Thursday's edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.