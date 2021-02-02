Gov. Brad Little will make an announcement, to be streamed live statewide, at 10 a.m. MT today regarding the state's COVID-19 pandemic response. You can watch live here on Idaho Public Television's YouTube channel. Along with the rest of the state, lawmakers who have been critical of current pandemic restrictions will be watching closely...
