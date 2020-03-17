Gov. Brad Little has announced he'll hold a press conference on Wednesday morning at 10 in the governor's ceremonial office to update Idahoans on new guidance and recommendations to protect citizens during the coronavirus outbreak. The governor's press conference will be live-streamed on his Facebook page. Earlier today, Little held a tele-town hall with Idahoans in cooperation with the AARP to answer questions about the outbreak and the state's response.
As a reporter, I have to say, I really appreciate the openness with which the governor has conducted these press conferences, allowing all questions to be answered and having key officials present to field them.