Idaho Gov. Brad Little will answer questions from Idahoans about the state's response to coronavirus in an hour-long call-in with AARP Idaho starting at noon today. The weekly call-in is open to the public, not just AARP members. To participate, call (877) 229-8493, and enter this code: 114768.
Governor to answer questions on AARP COVID-19 call-in at noon
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.