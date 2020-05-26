AARP call earlier

In this photo from an earlier AARP call-in, Lupe Wissel is at left, Gov. Brad Little center, and state Health & Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen at right.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little will answer questions from Idahoans about the state's response to coronavirus in an hour-long call-in with AARP Idaho starting at noon today. The weekly call-in is open to the public, not just AARP members. To participate, call (877) 229-8493, and enter this code: 114768.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

