“We are in a much different place now than we were in March,” Gov. Brad Little said today, as he announced that Idaho will remain in Stage 4 of its reopening for at least another two weeks. “Our economy is open. Many parents have returned to their places to work. We have increased our capacity for testing, contact tracing, and PPE for healthcare workers and businesses.”
He stressed that some trends are going the right way, even though overall metrics haven’t been met to move out of Stage 4. “We have half our counties with a current case rate of less than 11 cases per 100,000 residents,” Little said. “Our shift to a local response to COVID-19 is the right approach.”
He added, “Our statewide metrics are looking better. … We are meeting the demands for testing our health care workers. We are seeing downward trends in overall case counts as well as our percent positivity rates. Emergency room visits … are on the decline. … Clearly our decision making is based on more than just daily case numbers.”
Dr. Christine Hahn, state epidemiologist, noted that the numbers are coming down from a very high point, so the state still has too many people getting infected with COVID-19, but she said the trends were encouraging.
Little urged Idahoans to continue to take preventive measures including wearing masks, practicing social distancing, staying home when sick, disinfecting commonly touched surfaces and more. “We do need to bring down the number of hospital admissions statewide,” he said, “but even in some of the hot spots we are starting to see the benefits of the measures that local health officials and mayors have implemented to reduce the rate of spread and preserve hospital capacity.”
“Thank you, Idahoans, for your actions to protect yourselves and your neighbors,” the governor said. “If we continue to practice preventive measures then we will be able to send our kids back to school where they deserve to be, we will keep our citizens safe, and we will continue to rebound our economy.”