Gov. Brad Little has hit the road to stump for his big transportation funding plan — and to send a message that the road-funding bill the House passed on March 17 needs more gas. “This will all be roads and bridges in Idaho on the highway system, this $80 million,” Little said, speaking outside the Capitol Distributing trucking plant in Caldwell on Tuesday. “What’s going to go forward is something that’s under negotiation.”
The House-passed bill, HB 342, would have provided $56 million a year for the Idaho Transportation Department to bond for large road projects, plus $28 million a year for annual payments to local highway jurisdictions to cover local projects. All the money would come from shifting more of Idaho’s sales tax proceeds from the state general fund to roads.
Currently, Idaho shifts 1% of sales tax proceeds a year, or a minimum of $15 million, to ITD, a move the Legislature first authorized in 2017. In 2019, it added authority for ITD to bond against those funds.
Little said that at the start of this year’s legislative session, he considered an increase in the state gas tax as a potential part of the funding package, but he’s abandoned that idea now.
“Obviously, with what’s happened with the state surplus … and the price of fuel, it was obvious to me that that was going to have a real problem,” he said. “And I understand that. When I write my budget, I do it in November and December. A lot has changed since November and December.”
Idaho is currently projected to end the current year with a state budget surplus of more than $600 million. Meanwhile, the price of gas has soared to more than $3 a gallon. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Wednesday's print edition of the Idaho Press and see the front page.