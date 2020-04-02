Idaho Gov. Brad Little, state Health & Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen and state Labor Director Jani Revier will appear on a Q-and-A program on Idaho Public Television tonight at 8 about the state’s coronavirus response, with host Aaron Kunz. The half-hour show will air live statewide, at 8 p.m. Mountain time, 7 p.m. Pacific time. People may submit questions in advance via email at idreports@idahoptv.org, or participate via the Idaho Reports Facebook page, where the show will be streamed live in addition to being broadcast on Idaho Public TV’s main channel.
Governor, state officials to take coronavirus questions on Idaho Public TV tonight
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.