Gov. Brad Little signed the Wrongful Conviction Act on Friday, in the same courtroom where, 23 years ago, Christopher Tapp was sentenced for a crime he did not commit, writes Post Register reporter Johnathan Hogan. The signing of the bill comes after two years’ of effort by Idaho’s Legislature to pass a law to compensate those who have been wrongfully convicted. The bill was inspired by the exoneration of Tapp after he served 20 years in prison.
The Wrongful Conviction Act unanimously passed the Senate and the House of Representatives. A similar bill passed last year, Little vetoed it; sponsors worked with him on this year's version.
Under the new law, a person who has been wrongfully convicted will be compensated with $25,000 for each year they were on parole, $62,000 for each year they were imprisoned, and $75,000 for each year they were on death row.
“This is a good bill,” Little said. “This is the right thing to do.”
