Idaho Gov. Brad Little has now signed 40 of the 41 bills remaining on this desk — with the one remaining one HB 389, the controversial, wide-ranging property tax bill authored by House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star. The big batch of bill-signings came Monday, when Little signed everything from a massive new income tax cut; to a billion-dollar bonding plan for major transportation improvements; to authorization for millions in aid to Idaho’s struggling child care industry.
Little's deadline to take action on HB 389 — to sign it, veto it, or let it become law without his signature — is 10:35 a.m. Wednesday.
In a statement, Little lauded the transportation bonding plan, which he pushed hard for in this year’s legislative session.
“Idaho is the fastest growing state in the nation. To keep up with the demands of a fast-growing state, our sustainable transportation funding solution helps save Idahoans' time, keeps us safe on our roads, and makes our state's economy even stronger,” Little said.
The bill, HB 362, shifts $80 million a year from Idaho’s state sales tax revenues from the state general fund to the Idaho Transportation Department, allowing the state to bond for up to $1.6 billion in major transportation projects around the state over the coming years.
