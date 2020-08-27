Gov. Brad Little this morning signed two of the bills into law that lawmakers passed during their just-concluded three-day special session: HB 6, the coronavirus liability immunity bill; and SB 1001a, which temporarily adjusts several deadlines regarding absentee ballots to help county clerks cope with an anticipated surge of absentee voting in the November election.
There's still one more bill that passed: HB 1, sponsored by Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, which forbids all-mail-in elections in the future, like Idaho's May primary this year, by guaranteeing in-person voting at all future elections. That measure, unlike the other two, proposes a permanent change to Idaho law. It also includes an emergency clause making it take effect immediately.