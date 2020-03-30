Idaho Gov. Brad Little today signed HB 601, the bill to add new public records exemptions for legislators and public officials; and HB 440a, Rep. Heather Scott's anti-affirmative action bill, which amends the Idaho Human Rights Act to forbid any preferences for women or minorities, except in cases where such a ban would cost the state federal funds. He also vetoed SB 1295, the tele-dentistry bill, which caused a big fight during the legislative session between Idaho dentists and a national tele-dentistry firm that said the bill would drive it out of business in Idaho. The governor's veto letter on SB 1295 is online here; he signed the other two measures without comment.
On the tele-dentistry bill, Little wrote, "I vetoed SB 1295 because Idaho has a strong framework for safe telehealth access" in existing law, and safeguards on the practice of tele-dentistry can be established through administrative rule.
According to the governor's website, he has just one bill left to act on before Tuesday's 6:33 p.m. deadline: HB 340a, the controversial bill to allow state representative and Pastor Tim Remington to operate an unlicensed residential juvenile drug treatment program in Coeur d'Alene, making a special exception from state law by declaring Remington's program a "pilot program" for the state. The measure has drawn strong opposition from juvenile treatment advocates who say it sets a dangerous precedent for the state. Remington made headlines today for defying the governor's COVID-19 stay-home order and sermonizing against it at in-person services at his Coeur d'Alene church on Sunday.