Idaho Gov. Brad Little has now signed 40 of the 41 bills remaining on this desk -- with the one remaining one HB 389, the controversial, wide-ranging property tax bill authored by House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star. That means he's signed all four new emergency powers bills, the abortion affiliates funding bill, the new gun rights bill, all the child care funding bills, and more. I'll have much more about this later today.
Little's deadline to sign it, veto it, or let it become law without his signature is 10:35 a.m. Wednesday.