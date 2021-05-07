Killing Wolves

In this July 16, 2004, file photo, a gray wolf is seen at the Wildlife Science Center in Forest Lake, Minnesota.

 AP

Gov. Brad Little signed eight bills into law on Wednesday, including SB 1211, the controversial wolf-killing bill authorizing the killing of up to 90% of Idaho's current wolf population. Little signed the bill at 3:48 p.m. Wednesday without comment. He issued no vetoes on Wednesday; the other bills signed that day included SB 1185, the Medicaid budget for next year; SB 1046a, the "innovation classrooms" bill; and SB 1202, the budget for the State Department of Education for next year.

AP reporter Keith Ridler has been following the wolf issue and will have a full story; I'll post it here as soon as it's out.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

