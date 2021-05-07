Gov. Brad Little signed eight bills into law on Wednesday, including SB 1211, the controversial wolf-killing bill authorizing the killing of up to 90% of Idaho's current wolf population. Little signed the bill at 3:48 p.m. Wednesday without comment. He issued no vetoes on Wednesday; the other bills signed that day included SB 1185, the Medicaid budget for next year; SB 1046a, the "innovation classrooms" bill; and SB 1202, the budget for the State Department of Education for next year.
AP reporter Keith Ridler has been following the wolf issue and will have a full story; I'll post it here as soon as it's out.