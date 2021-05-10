According to the latest information posted by his office, Gov. Brad Little signed a dozen bills on Thursday, all of them appropriation bills. They ranged from three major pieces of the public school budget - for central services, children's programs, and administrators - to several legislatively approved appropriations for American Rescue Plan Act federal aid to be spent on specific programs from health to libraries. That left, by my count, 41 bills still sitting on the governor's desk awaiting action, including much of the major legislative action from last week, from tax cuts to transportation funding to emergency powers to property taxes.
The governor's office also posted a tracking sheet noting no new bill action on Friday, but adding another bill-signing from Wednesday: SB 1205, the latest gun-rights bill declaring that Idaho won't permit state funds or resources to be spent enforcing new federal gun regulations that violate the Idaho Constitution. However, minutes later, that bill-signing had disappeared from the tracking sheet and it now shows the governor's taken no action on SB 1205. The governor's deadline to take action on that bill is 9:15 a.m. tomorrow.
I have an inquiry in to the governor's office as to whether he really took no action on any bills on Saturday and what's up with SB 1205; his office has been posting the daily tally after 5 p.m., but nothing's showing for Saturday. I'll update this post when I get the answer.
The governor's final deadline to act on this year's bills that the Legislature has passed to date - to sign them into law, veto them, or allow them to become law without his signature - varies by the time each bill was delivered to his office. For HB 389, the wide-ranging property tax bill from Rep. Mike Moyle introduced and passed in three days last week, the deadline is Wednesday at 10:35 a.m. Some others are at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, and the final one, SB 1178 on giving an increased share of advanced deposit wagering revenues to the state Racing Commission to keep it from going broke, has the latest deadline: 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.