Late Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Brad Little sent out a news release saying he's asking the state Board of Education to allow more spectators at high school sports events. Concern over the two-spectators-per-student-athlete rule spurred Rep. Brent Crane to sponsor HCR 2, a resolution to dump the entire section of the governor's current Stage 2 public health order dealing with gatherings. Little said Idaho's COVID-19 surge is easing, and that's why he's making the change. Here's his full announcement:
"Following a weeks-long decrease in statewide COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Governor Brad Little announced today that he is instructing the State Board of Education to revise its high school athletic plan to allow more spectators at sporting events.
“All of our decisions related to the Idaho Rebounds plan have been rooted in detailed metrics related to virus activity and impacts on our health care system. Thanks to the good actions of the people of Idaho to slow the spread of the virus in our communities, we are seeing a continued decrease in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations,” Governor Little said.
All Idahoans, including participants and spectators at sporting events, are reminded that in order to keep these activities as open as possible, the continued good practices of social distancing, mask wearing, and hand sanitization are strongly encouraged. Details will be provided in the plan.
The State Board of Education will announce specific details about changes to the plan in the coming days."