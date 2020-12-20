Gov. Brad Little gave an updated timeline for vaccine rollouts Friday, saying that nearly all essential workers and Idahoans in high-priority groups could be provided shots by June but emphasizing the continued need for caution in the meantime, writes Post Register reporter Brennen Kauffman.
Little held a 45-minute press conference with reporters at the Aero Mark building near Idaho Falls Regional Airport on Friday morning. Little estimated that everyone in the highest-priority phase of recipients should be getting their first of two vaccine doses by the end of January. The next few months should see the majority of other essential workers and members of critically important groups receiving their vaccines.
"With the vaccines coming, we are maybe 120 days away from, for the most part, life back to normal. And it will be longer than that before everyone gets vaccinated," Little said.
You can read Kauffman's full story here at postregister.com, or pick up Saturday's print edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.