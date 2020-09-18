Gov. Brad Little invited representatives of three Idaho businesses to join him at his “Idaho Rebounds” press conference today and share their businesses’ experience with the COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s response. All three said the state’s programs to help businesses through the pandemic, from a return-to-work bonus for workers to aid in acquiring personal protective equipment, were of immeasurable help.
“We saw a record number of guests this summer at Tamarack,” said Scott Turlington of Tamarack Resort. “Our guests felt comfortable, they felt safe.” He said the resort voluntarily ceased operations on March 17, and “the immediate future looked very uncertain,” as a large portion of its workforce was laid off. But he said the $1,500 per person return-to-work bonus that Idaho offered helped the resort rehire the 50 employees it needed to serve the swelling crowds of customers this summer.
Stephanie Camarillo, owner of a local Molly Maid franchise, said the state was key in helping her get the PPE her employees needed to keep working.
Earl Gilmartin of Commercial Creamery in Jerome said he’s proud his family business is still going strong.
Little said, “I think the magnitude of the delta between Idaho and other states, as far as the recovery, is something that we ought to be proud of and we ought to highlight.” That’s why he invited the business representatives to speak, he said. “People in Idaho need to know how proud they should be and the fact that all these sanitary recommendations yield economic prosperity and kids being in school, and I wanted to tie all those points together.”
“People are making sacrifices, whether they’re wearing face coverings, whatever it is that they’re doing,” Little said, “they need to know that part of the return on that is what it’s doing for economic prosperity in Idaho, and we wanted to highlight that.”