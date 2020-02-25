The House Education Committee took up Gov. Brad Little’s five-year, $223 million plan to increase salaries for Idaho’s most experienced and effective educators, but took no vote Tuesday, writes reporter Clark Corbin of Idaho Education News. The committee spent about 90 minutes on the proposal, but didn't vote, instead adjourning for the House’s morning floor session.
HB 523 would provide a path for experienced teachers who meet new performance criteria to earn up to $63,000 by 2024-25. Currently, state payouts for teacher salaries top out at $50,000. The bill would add a new advanced professional rung, placed above the career ladder salary allocation system’s existing rungs for residency and professional teachers.
The recommendation came out of Little’s “Our Kids, Idaho’s Future” K-12 task force and enjoys support from the State Board of Education and Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra. You can read Corbin's full report here at idahoednews.org.