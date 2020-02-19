“Today’s a big day for our administration,” Gov. Brad Little told the Idaho Press Club this morning. “Our career ladder bill is up in the House.” Not long after he spoke, the House Education Committee agreed, on a unanimous voice vote, to introduce the teacher career ladder bill, reports Clark Corbin of Idaho Education News. The bill lays out a five-year plan for teacher pay increases, with a focus on creating a new advanced professional rung on the ladder for the most experienced teachers. The cost next year, in fiscal year 2021, is $30 million, matching the governor’s budget proposal for next year; over the five years, the total fiscal impact is $225.3 million.
Teacher pay has been “a constant theme of mine” since he was elected governor a little over a year ago, Little said. “We have to be competitive on teacher pay.” That lines up with the recommendations of his education improvement task force, he noted. “But it also has a nexus to property taxes. … A lot of the supplemental levies, particularly in border communities, are to be competitive on teacher pay, particularly veteran teachers, and that’s what that bill does.”
Little said this proposal focuses on veteran teachers after he first zeroed in on starting teacher pay; Idaho’s now in the second year of phasing the $40,000 starting teacher salary that Little championed last year. “You just have to be careful that you don’t create some gaps in the group and cause unfair compression,” the governor noted.
Today was the governor’s annual address to the Idaho Press Club, at which he took questions from reporters on the record on an array of topics, and there was plenty of news. I’ll have more from the event shortly.