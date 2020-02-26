Following two days of testimony, the House Education Committee voted unanimously today to advance Gov. Brad Little’s five-year, $223 million teacher pay proposal, writes Idaho Education News reporter Clark Corbin. If passed into law, HB 523 would provide Idaho’s experienced, effective educators who meet a new set of performance standards a path to earn $63,000 a year following a five-year phase-in.
As things stand now, state payouts for teacher salaries top out at $50,000 per year, Corbin reports. Statewide, there are almost 5,000 educators who have topped out on the top cell of the career ladder salary model. The group of teachers topping out includes those with eight years to 25 years of experience.
Little and his advisers said their bill represents their five-year plan to increase pay for those veteran teachers and help districts and charters increase retention by offering an increase in state funding for salaries.
You can read Corbin's full report here at idahoednews.org.