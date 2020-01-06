Little final

Lawmakers and officials give Gov. Brad Little a standing ovation at the end of his State of the State message to a joint house of the Legislature on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

Corrections shows one of the highest increase of any agency under Gov. Brad Little’s proposed budget, at just over 12%. “Our communities are put at risk when we simply warehouse those who break the law,” Little told lawmakers. “Our safety is maintained when those returning home from a period of incarceration can become productive citizens. Two-thirds of Idaho inmates are in prison because of probation and parole violations – more than any other state in the country. Idaho taxpayers pay $110 million dollars per year to incarcerate this population. This is a taxpayer issue as well as a public safety issue. We must address our growing prison population in new ways.”

In his budget, Little is proposing a $5.9 million investment into a new “Connection and Intervention Station” to provide programming for 2,000 of the highest-risk parolees, from drug testing to transitional housing. He’s also calling for adding 806 of new prison beds, including 500 more out of state, for a total of 1,100; and remodeling of an existing building at the state prison complex south of Boise.

Little’s budget also includes $4.9 million in one-time capital outlay for repair and replacement items for the Idaho State Police, including replacement of 64 vehicles; $272,000 for a new district judge and court reporter in Bonner County; and spending authority for $2.2 million in ongoing federal funds and 31 positions at the Orchard Combat Training Center.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

