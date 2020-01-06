Corrections shows one of the highest increase of any agency under Gov. Brad Little’s proposed budget, at just over 12%. “Our communities are put at risk when we simply warehouse those who break the law,” Little told lawmakers. “Our safety is maintained when those returning home from a period of incarceration can become productive citizens. Two-thirds of Idaho inmates are in prison because of probation and parole violations – more than any other state in the country. Idaho taxpayers pay $110 million dollars per year to incarcerate this population. This is a taxpayer issue as well as a public safety issue. We must address our growing prison population in new ways.”
In his budget, Little is proposing a $5.9 million investment into a new “Connection and Intervention Station” to provide programming for 2,000 of the highest-risk parolees, from drug testing to transitional housing. He’s also calling for adding 806 of new prison beds, including 500 more out of state, for a total of 1,100; and remodeling of an existing building at the state prison complex south of Boise.
Little’s budget also includes $4.9 million in one-time capital outlay for repair and replacement items for the Idaho State Police, including replacement of 64 vehicles; $272,000 for a new district judge and court reporter in Bonner County; and spending authority for $2.2 million in ongoing federal funds and 31 positions at the Orchard Combat Training Center.