...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...High temperatures from the upper 90s to 103.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
House Rev & Tax Chair Steven Harris, left, talks with House Transportation Chair Joe Palmer, right, shortly before the Idaho House convened in special session on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Gov. Brad Little has posted a new version of his special-session proposal to cut taxes and increase education funding -- identical to the earlier version, but with a proposed 3% annual inflator on the education funding removed. The governor's new version of his bill is posted on his website here.
The House Rev & Tax agenda shows just one proposed bill, and it matches the governor's new RS number, RS 29902C1.
Though other lawmakers have said they have their own bills they'd like to introduce, shortly before the House convened, Harris said, "There's only one on the agenda. ... The agenda stands."
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.