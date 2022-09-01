Harris pre small

House Rev & Tax Chair Steven Harris, left, talks with House Transportation Chair Joe Palmer, right, shortly before the Idaho House convened in special session on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

Gov. Brad Little has posted a new version of his special-session proposal to cut taxes and increase education funding -- identical to the earlier version, but with a proposed 3% annual inflator on the education funding removed. The governor's new version of his bill is posted on his website here.

The House Rev & Tax agenda shows just one proposed bill, and it matches the governor's new RS number, RS 29902C1.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

