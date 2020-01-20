Gov. Brad Little today signed a proclamation recognizing the 125th anniversary of Idaho’s Jewish community, first established in 1895 by Moses Alexander, who later became mayor of Boise and then governor of Idaho. “In the years since, the Jewish men and women of Idaho have contributed to the spiritual, commercial, artistic, and educational growth and enrichment of our great state,” the governor said in his proclamation, noting that there are now Jewish communities in Boise, Sun Valley, Pocatello, Moscow and Coeur d’Alene.
He added, “We recognize the resilience of the Jewish community in the face of great adversity and we stand in solidarity with our Jewish neighbors in opposition to all forms of hate and anti-Semitism. … Idaho values diverse cultures and faiths that make up our great state.”
Noting that Alexander was among the first elected Jewish governors in the United States, Little said, “It is something we should be very proud of, particularly on this day when we celebrate Dr. King’s legacy in Idaho.”
A crowd of more than 60 filled the governor’s office to celebrate the anniversary proclamation with music and a prayer led by Rabbi Dan Fink of Boise’s Congregation Ahavath Beth Israel.