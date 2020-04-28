Gov. Brad Little said today that Idaho likely will be able to enter Stage 1 for reopening the state’s economy Friday on schedule, though he won’t make the final call until Thursday. “It looks to me like we’re going to be able to,” he said during a statewide call-in with AARP Idaho on Tuesday, his 7th such weekly call to answer Idahoans’ questions about the state’s coronavirus response, along with state Health & Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen.
In Stage 1, which would start Friday, most retailers, houses of worship, and day care or youth camps could reopen, so long as they maintain strict social distancing measures. Subsequent stages, if all criteria for continuing progress against the coronavirus are met, call for dine-in restaurants, gyms and hair salons to reopen May 16; public and private gatherings of between 10 and 50 people to resume May 30; and bars, movie theaters and other large venues to reopen June 16, all with social distancing provisions in place.
When Idaho entered the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor said, most scientific models “painted a pretty bleak picture for the state of Idaho.” He said, “Until we started seeing the incredible behavior and the changes in lifestyle of the people of Idaho, the number of people who were going to get sick and frankly die was much higher than anything we’re seeing now.” You can read my full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up Wednesday's edition of the Idaho Press.