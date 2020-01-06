Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Monday unveiled a modest budget for the state for next year that holds spending increases to 3.75% – the lowest since 2014 – while challenging lawmakers to invest in corrections and education; you can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Tuesday’s edition of the Idaho Press. “We have a choice,” Little told a joint session of the House and Senate in his second State of the State address. “We can either invest in measures designed to reduce the demand for prison beds and promote safer communities, or we can do nothing and ensure the next check we write is larger than the last.”
Little’s budget shows a 12.09% increase in state general funds next year for corrections, among the largest increases; and 4.09% for K-12 public schools. Other agencies would see much smaller increases, with some, including Environmental Quality, Agriculture, and Parks, showing decreases from this year’s level.
Meanwhile, the governor’s budget proposal calls for big boosts in the state’s already robust rainy-day savings, to hedge against a future economic downturn.